Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 600 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in National Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage Profile

Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

