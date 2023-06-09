Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Holdings Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 483.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

