Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,082 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $82,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Tesla by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 720,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of TSLA opened at $234.86 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

