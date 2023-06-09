Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $481.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

