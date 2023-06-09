Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 1,751 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $2,023.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,942.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,681.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

