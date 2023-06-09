Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.30 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.3 %

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of BKI opened at $56.06 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.