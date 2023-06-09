Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 226,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $66,653,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 237,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $409.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $418.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

