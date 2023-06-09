Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

