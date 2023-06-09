Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 74,250 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of WMG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

