Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 4,564 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

