Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,133,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

