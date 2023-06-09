Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.61% of Calavo Growers worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

