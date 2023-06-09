Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

