Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,724,000 after acquiring an additional 441,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.56 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

