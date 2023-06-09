Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.7 %

SQ stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.