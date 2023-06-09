Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unum Group Price Performance

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $45.51 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

