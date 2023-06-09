Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,646 shares of company stock worth $8,409,772 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ MANH opened at $185.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $185.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.58.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.