CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $228.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.61 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

