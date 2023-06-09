CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 250 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

