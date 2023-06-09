CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

