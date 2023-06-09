CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 7,286 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

