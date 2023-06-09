CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.98 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.84 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

