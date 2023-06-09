DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,835,000. Natixis raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 420,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 271,780 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

