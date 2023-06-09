CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,114 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

