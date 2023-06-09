CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,166 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Shares of PH opened at $355.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average is $321.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

