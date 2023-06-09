Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 369,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 199,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $116.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,466. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

