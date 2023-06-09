Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.