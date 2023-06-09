CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,799 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,342,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 30,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 83,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 225,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.