Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

