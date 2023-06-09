CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 387 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

