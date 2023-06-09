Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 92,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 736,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.