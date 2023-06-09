O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $906.68 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.01 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $910.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

