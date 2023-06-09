Ossiam Buys 895 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

