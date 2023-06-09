Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $135.03.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

