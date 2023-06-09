Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,769 shares of company stock worth $62,950,217. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PANW stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

