The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of EQT worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 0.4 %

EQT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

