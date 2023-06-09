Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $100.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Alithya Group Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alithya Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

