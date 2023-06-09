Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $525.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.87.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $439.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.82. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.