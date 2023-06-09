Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 224,577 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

