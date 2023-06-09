Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 814,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 551,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

