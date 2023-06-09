Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $154.18 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

