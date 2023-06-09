Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after purchasing an additional 803,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $12,212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 140.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 217,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $5,401,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

