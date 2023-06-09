56,640 Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,126,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,866,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 412,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.
Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile
Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Impact Acquisition (FIAC)
- 3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.