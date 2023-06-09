Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

