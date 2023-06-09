Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $110.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

