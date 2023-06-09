Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 59,000 Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORS. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the third quarter worth about $956,000. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Partnering by 113.8% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Partnering by 76.1% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 708,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

CORS opened at $10.34 on Friday. Corsair Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Corsair Partnering Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

