Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,078. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $418.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

