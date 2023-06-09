Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nordson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

