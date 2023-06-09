Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,475 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,781,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,763,000 after acquiring an additional 773,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

