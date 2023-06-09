Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $87.56 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.